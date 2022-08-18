Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

HBT Financial (HBT - Free Report) : This Bloomington, Illinois-based company which provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

RELX (RELX - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing information solutions with products and services comprised of intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This banking company which provides innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR - Free Report) : This financial and bank holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides a broad array of products and services throughout numerous Texas markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals (URI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

