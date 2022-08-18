Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:  

Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This container transport and logistics services company whose principal business activities include freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.94 compared with 13.80 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.23, compared with 13.80 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, Omni channel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfillment and marketing and product logistics, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.15 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

