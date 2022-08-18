In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This container transport and logistics services company whose principal business activities include freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.94 compared with 13.80 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.
Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.23, compared with 13.80 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, Omni channel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfillment and marketing and product logistics, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.15 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.