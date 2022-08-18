In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:
Noah Holdings (NOAH - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Noah Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86 compared with 11.10 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Rentals (URI - Free Report) : This company which isthe largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.57 compared with 15.10 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) :This Puerto Rico-based Company which provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.90 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
