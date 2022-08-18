Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

Noah Holdings (NOAH - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Noah Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Noah Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Noah Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Noah Holdings Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.

Noah Holdings Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Noah Holdings Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Noah Holdings Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Noah Holdings Ltd. Quote

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Quote

HBT Financial (HBT - Free Report) : This Bloomington, Illinois-based company which provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

HBT Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

HBT Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

HBT Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HBT Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%.

HBT Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

HBT Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

HBT Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | HBT Financial, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) - free report >>

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) - free report >>

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-stocks dividend-yield finance