Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:
Noah Holdings (NOAH - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.
Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%.
HBT Financial (HBT - Free Report) : This Bloomington, Illinois-based company which provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%.
