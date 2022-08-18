Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR - Free Report) : This company which provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 220.0% over the last 60 days.

Synchronoss Technologies’ shares gained 16.3% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Extra Space Storage (EXR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust (REIT) offers a vast array of well-located storage units to its customers, including boat storage, recreational vehicle storage and business storage, has a Zacks Rank #1and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Extra Space Storage’s shares gained 28.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


