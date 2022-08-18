In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 18th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:
Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR - Free Report) : This company which provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 220.0% over the last 60 days.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Synchronoss Technologies’ shares gained 16.3% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Price
Extra Space Storage (EXR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust (REIT) offers a vast array of well-located storage units to its customers, including boat storage, recreational vehicle storage and business storage, has a Zacks Rank #1and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Extra Space Storage Inc Price and Consensus
Extra Space Storage’s shares gained 28.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Extra Space Storage Inc Price
