New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (LNG - Free Report) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
RBC Bearings (ROLL - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes engineered bearings and precision components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY - Free Report) : This bank which operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9.5% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) : This company which has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.