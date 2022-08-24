Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (LNG - Free Report) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

RBC Bearings (ROLL - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes engineered bearings and precision components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Price and Consensus

RBC Bearings Incorporated Price and Consensus

RBC Bearings Incorporated price-consensus-chart | RBC Bearings Incorporated Quote

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY - Free Report) : This bank which operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus

Central Valley Community Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) : This company which has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) - free report >>

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) - free report >>

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - free report >>

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) - free report >>

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance industrial-products oil-energy semiconductor