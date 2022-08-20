Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


