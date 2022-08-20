In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) - free report >>
Valley National Bancorp (VLY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) - free report >>
Valley National Bancorp (VLY) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.95%.
Orient Overseas International Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Orient Overseas International Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote
United Bankshares (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.58%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.
United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Valley National Bancorp (VLY - Free Report) : This bank holding company which offers various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Valley National Bancorp Price and Consensus
Valley National Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Valley National Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%.
Valley National Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Valley National Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Valley National Bancorp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens