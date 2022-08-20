Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:  

Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.80 compared with 14.50 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Quest Resource (QRHC - Free Report) : This Texas-based company which provides environmental consulting and management, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Quest Resource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.20 compared with 17.00 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

