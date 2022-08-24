In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) - free report >>
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) - free report >>
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:
Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus
Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote
CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
CVB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
CVB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CVB Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
CVB Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
CVB Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CVB Financial Corporation Quote
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.