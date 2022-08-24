Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

CVB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CVB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CVB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CVB Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

CVB Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CVB Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CVB Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CVB Financial Corporation Quote

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) - free report >>

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>

Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) - free report >>

Published in

finance