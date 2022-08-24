In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.
Tsakos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.38, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Ameris Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Ameris Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.63, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
