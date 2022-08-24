Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.38, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Ameris Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Ameris Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.63, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


