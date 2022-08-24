Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

Bank First National (BFC - Free Report) : This Wisconsin-based company bank holding company that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Bank First National’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RBC Bearings (ROLL - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes engineered bearings and precision components, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yea rearnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

RBC Bearings’s shares gained 54.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (LNG - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy’s shares gained 26.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

