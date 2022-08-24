In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:
Bank First National (BFC - Free Report) : This Wisconsin-based company bank holding company that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Bank First National’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RBC Bearings (ROLL - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes engineered bearings and precision components, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yea rearnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.
RBC Bearings’s shares gained 54.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (LNG - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy’s shares gained 26.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
