Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:  

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This company which through its subsidiaries produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Fomento Economico Mexicano has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.42 compared with 18.30 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vermilion Energy (VET - Free Report) : This international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Vermilion Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.81 compared with 18.30 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vermilion Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This Chicago-based company which specializes in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.61 compared with 26.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

