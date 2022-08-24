In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 23rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:
Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This company which through its subsidiaries produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Fomento Economico Mexicano has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.42 compared with 18.30 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Vermilion Energy (VET - Free Report) : This international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Vermilion Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.81 compared with 18.30 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This Chicago-based company which specializes in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.61 compared with 26.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.