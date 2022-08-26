Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

Heartland Express (HTLD - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in transportation and logistics provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.4% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine (TKOMY - Free Report) : This Tokyo–based insurance company which is engaged in non-life, life insurance, financial and general businesses worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.

United Bankshares (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company which primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

WESCO International (WCC - Free Report) : This company which is the largest player in the highly fragmented distribution market for electrical construction products in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

CTS (CTS - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 6.3% over the last 60 days.

computers finance insurance transportation