We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Heartland Express (HTLD - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in transportation and logistics provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.4% over the last 60 days.
Heartland Express, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heartland Express, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heartland Express, Inc. Quote
Tokio Marine (TKOMY - Free Report) : This Tokyo–based insurance company which is engaged in non-life, life insurance, financial and general businesses worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote
United Bankshares (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company which primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
WESCO International (WCC - Free Report) : This company which is the largest player in the highly fragmented distribution market for electrical construction products in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
WESCO International, Inc. Price and Consensus
WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote
CTS (CTS - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 6.3% over the last 60 days.
CTS Corporation Price and Consensus
CTS Corporation price-consensus-chart | CTS Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.