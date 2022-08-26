Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

Balchem (BCPC - Free Report) : This company which provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Balchem’s shares gained 9.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes engineered bearings and precision components, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Keysight Technologies’ shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT - Free Report) : This company which is a self-advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust’s shares gained 84.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

