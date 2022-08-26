Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:  

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This company which develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.03 compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CI Financial (CIXX - Free Report) : This publicly owned asset management company which through its subsidiaries manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This Puerto Rico-based bank holding company that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.40 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


