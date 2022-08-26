In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:
JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This company which develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.
JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.03 compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CI Financial (CIXX - Free Report) : This publicly owned asset management company which through its subsidiaries manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This Puerto Rico-based bank holding company that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.40 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
