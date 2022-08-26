Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.34%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

Owl Rock Capital (ORCC - Free Report) : This company which makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Owl Rock Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Owl Rock Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Owl Rock Capital Corporation Quote

CI Financial (CIXX - Free Report) : This publicly owned asset management holding company which through its subsidiaries, manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

CI Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) - free report >>

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) - free report >>

CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) - free report >>

Published in

finance