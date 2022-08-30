We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG - Free Report) :This marine infrastructure company for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) : This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.