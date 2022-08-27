Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:  

Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

Orient Overseas International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.83 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Orient Overseas International Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Orient Overseas International Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

StarTek (SRT - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StarTek, Inc. Quote

StarTek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60 compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StarTek, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StarTek, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StarTek, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StarTek, Inc. Quote

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

PCB Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


StarTek, Inc. (SRT) - free report >>

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY) - free report >>

PCB Bancorp (PCB) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance transportation