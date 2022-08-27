In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:
Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.83 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StarTek (SRT - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
StarTek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60 compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
