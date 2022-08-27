Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.01%.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orient Overseas International Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK - Free Report) : This business development company which invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

FS KKR Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.21%, compared with the industry average of 8.83%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

FS KKR Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

FS KKR Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote

Umpqua (UMPQ - Free Report) : This financial holding company which is engaged primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Umpqua Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Umpqua Holdings Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.48%, compared with the industry average of 2.57%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Umpqua Holdings Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) - free report >>

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY) - free report >>

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-yield finance transportation