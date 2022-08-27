Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

StarTek (SRT - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek’s shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

StarTek, Inc. Price

Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International’s shares gained 15.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price

Published in

business-services transportation