Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.31, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) : This wireless transport solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Aviat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78, compared with 46.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
