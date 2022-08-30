In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) - free report >>
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) - free report >>
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 29th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote
Cheniere has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cheniere Energy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This large fashion retailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote
Dillard’s has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of petroleum and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Equinor ASA Price and Consensus
Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote
Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)
Equinor ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.