Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:
HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus
HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote
HF Sinclair’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HF Sinclair Corporation Price
HF Sinclair Corporation price | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) : This electronic design and test solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Keysight Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote
Keysight’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Keysight Technologies Inc. Price
Keysight Technologies Inc. price | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote
BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.
BankFinancial Corporation Price and Consensus
BankFinancial Corporation price-consensus-chart | BankFinancial Corporation Quote
BankFinancial’s shares gained 1.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BankFinancial Corporation Price
BankFinancial Corporation price | BankFinancial Corporation Quote
