Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) : This transportation fuels and petrochemical products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.
Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This company that sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote
Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus
StarTek, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StarTek, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.