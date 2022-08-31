Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) : This transportation fuels and petrochemical products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.

Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This company that sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StarTek, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) - free report >>

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - free report >>

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - free report >>

StarTek, Inc. (SRT) - free report >>

Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy