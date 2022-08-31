Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) : This transportation fuels and petrochemical products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.

Valero has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.70, compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

Marathon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.07, compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC - Free Report) : This savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Flagstar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.22, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

