Bull of the Day: Tecnoglass (TGLS)

To point out the obvious, it’s been more than a challenging year in the market. We’ve found ourselves in a highly-unique economic environment coming out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

Still, investors need to target strong stocks amid a potential rebound, such as Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) .

Tecnoglass sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A. Right off the bat, this is a pairing that you love to see.

Tecnoglass is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of architectural glass, windows, and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. The company primarily operates in North, Central, and South America.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the company.

Share Performance

Year-to-date, Tecnoglass shares are down roughly 16%, performing in line with the general market.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, take a look at the chart below – over the last two years, TGLS shares have quietly crushed the S&P 500’s performance, rewarding investors with a massive 300% gain.

In fact, the company’s 300% gain over the last two years crushes Tesla’s 74% gain and Apple’s 18% return as well.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation

TGLS’s forward earnings multiple resides nicely at a low 8.8X, reflecting a steep 65% discount relative to its Zacks Sector average and nowhere near its five-year median of 11.1X.

Further, the company rocks a Style Score of an A for Value.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Estimates

Analysts have substantially upped their earnings outlook over the last several months, helping land Tecnoglass into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $2.57 for the company’s current fiscal year (FY22) pencils in a remarkable 50% Y/Y expansion within the bottom-line. And in FY23, earnings are projected to grow an additional 13%.

Additionally, the company’s top-line is in rock-solid shape as well; revenue is forecasted to soar 30% in FY22 and a further 10% in FY23.

Earnings Performance

TGLS’s earnings track record is stellar – the company has exceeded both revenue and earnings estimates in eight consecutive quarters. Just in its latest print, Tecnoglass registered a 21% bottom-line beat and a 13% top-line beat.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s income on a quarterly basis.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dividends

Who doesn’t love getting paid?

Tecnoglass’ annual dividend yields a respectable 1.2% paired with a payout ratio sitting sustainably at 12% of earnings.

In addition, the company’s annual dividend yield beats out its Zacks Sector average – undoubtedly a major positive.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

One of the best ways investors can find expected winners within the market is by utilizing the Zacks Rank – one of the most potent market tools out there.

A portfolio consisting of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks has beaten the market in 26 of the last 31 years with an average annual return of 24%.

Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to keep on their watchlists, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).


