Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 1%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

 

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Hawaiian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Hawaiian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) - free report >>

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) - free report >>

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) - free report >>

Published in

transportation