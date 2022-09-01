Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) : This electronic design and test solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Keysight’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC - Free Report) : This business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, restructurings, rescue financing, and buyouts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Ares’ shares gained 0.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


