In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 1st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) : This electronic design and test solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Keysight Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote
Keysight’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Keysight Technologies Inc. Price
Keysight Technologies Inc. price | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote
Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC - Free Report) : This business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, restructurings, rescue financing, and buyouts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Ares Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Ares Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ares Capital Corporation Quote
Ares’ shares gained 0.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ares Capital Corporation Price
Ares Capital Corporation price | Ares Capital Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.