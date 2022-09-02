Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

