Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.3% over the last 60 days.
Pinduoduo's shares gained 35.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
LPL’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile’s shares gained 1.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
