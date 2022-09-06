In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 1%.
Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Westamerica Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.
