Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

LPL’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Allegiance Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Allegiance’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


