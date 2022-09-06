Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.50, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Klabin S.A. (KLBAY - Free Report) : This paper and pulp company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.48, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY - Free Report) : This investment holding company that provides container transport and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.25, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

