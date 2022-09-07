Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) : This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17%, compared with the industry average of 10.2%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company that seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


