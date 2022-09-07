We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) : This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17%, compared with the industry average of 10.2%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company that seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
