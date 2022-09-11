Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Klabin S.A. (KLBAY - Free Report) : This paper and pulp company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) : This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 6.6% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


