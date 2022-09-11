We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Klabin S.A. (KLBAY - Free Report) : This paper and pulp company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) : This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 6.6% over the last 60 days.
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.