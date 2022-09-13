We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH - Free Report) : This Pennsylvania-based company which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG - Free Report) : This company which offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for various empaneled hotels & resorts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
RELX (RELX - Free Report) : This information solution company which provides products and services that comprise of intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
CTS (CTS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that sense, connect and move, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Belden (BDC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.0% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.