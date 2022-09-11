In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE - Free Report) : This integrated media and entertainment company engaged in the sports entertainment business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
WWE’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
BRT’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM - Free Report) : This holding company for Dime Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Dime’s shares gained 2.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
