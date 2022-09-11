Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE - Free Report) : This integrated media and entertainment company engaged in the sports entertainment business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

WWE’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BRT’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM - Free Report) : This holding company for Dime Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Dime’s shares gained 2.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

