We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Klabin (KLBAY - Free Report) : This company whichis the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Klabin SA Price and Consensus
Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This Netherland-based automaker and mobility provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.0% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This Houston-based company with operations incorporating refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 Price and Consensus
Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote
UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) : This holding company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) : This San Jose-based company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.