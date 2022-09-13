Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

Klabin (KLBAY - Free Report) : This company whichis the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This Netherland-based automaker and mobility provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.0% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This Houston-based company with operations incorporating refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) : This holding company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) : This San Jose-based company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.7% over the last 60 days.

auto-tires-trucks computers construction oil-energy