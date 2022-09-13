Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

Owl Rock Capital (ORCC - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that lends funds to the U.S. middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This shipping company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.58 %, compared with the industry average of 1.57%.

CI Financial (CIXX - Free Report) : This Toronto-based company which offers asset management and wealth management advisory services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

