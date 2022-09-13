Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Quote

Carlyle Secured Lending’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. price | Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Quote

Life Storage (LSI - Free Report) : This company which is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Life Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus

Life Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus

Life Storage, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Life Storage, Inc. Quote

Life Storage’s shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Life Storage, Inc. Price

Life Storage, Inc. Price

Life Storage, Inc. price | Life Storage, Inc. Quote

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH - Free Report) : This Pennsylvania-based which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Vishay Intertechnology’s shares gained 7.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) - free report >>

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) - free report >>

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) - free report >>

Published in

computers