Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:
Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Carlyle Secured Lending’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Life Storage (LSI - Free Report) : This company which is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Life Storage’s shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH - Free Report) : This Pennsylvania-based which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Vishay Intertechnology’s shares gained 7.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
