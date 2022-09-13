In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.69 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH - Free Report) : This Pennsylvania-based which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Vishay Intertechnology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 17.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) : This bank holding company that serves small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Byline Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.48 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.