New Strong Buy Stocks for September 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

Cactus (WHD - Free Report) : This Houston-based company which is involved in manufacturing, designing and selling wellhead and pressure control equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12.2% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI - Free Report) : This transportation company which operates in an irregular routes, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG - Free Report) : This company which offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for empanelled hotels & resorts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris (TS - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) : This leading oilfield services company which provides services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


