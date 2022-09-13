In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:
UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) : This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41 compared with 14.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Klabin (KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.8% over the last 60 days.
Klabin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.59 compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This Houston-based company with operations incorporate refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.52 compared with 6.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
