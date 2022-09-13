Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:  

UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) : This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41 compared with 14.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Klabin (KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.8% over the last 60 days.

Klabin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.59 compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This Houston-based company with operations incorporate refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.52 compared with 6.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

