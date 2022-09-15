We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
StarTek (SRT - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet websites, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus
StarTek, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StarTek, Inc. Quote
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This Netherlands-based company which is an automaker and a mobility provider,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong-based company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings incresing almost 14.0% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote
Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) : This company which operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus
Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) : This company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.