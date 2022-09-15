Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

StarTek (SRT - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet websites, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This Netherlands-based company which is an automaker and a mobility provider,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong-based company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings incresing almost 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) : This company which operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) : This company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


