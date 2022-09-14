In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 14th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:
P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI - Free Report) : This transport company which operates in an irregular route, a common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
P.A.M. Transportation Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM - Free Report) : This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.52 compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
