Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:  

P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI - Free Report) : This transport company which operates in an irregular route, a common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM - Free Report) : This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.52 compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

