Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:
National Bankshares (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.25%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%.
Tenaris (TS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.97 %, compared with the industry average of 0.77%.
Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) : This leading oilfield services company which provides services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.74%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
