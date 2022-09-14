In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH)
Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:
Twin Disc (TWIN - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Twin Disc’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tompkins Financial (TMP - Free Report) : This financial services company which has $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Tompkins Financial’s shares gained 5.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
National Bankshares (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
National Bankshares’s shares gained 5.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
