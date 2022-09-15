In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) : This company which operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.22 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition (VWE - Free Report) : This company which is a wine producer with a direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68 compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StarTek (SRT - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet websites, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
StarTek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.07 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
