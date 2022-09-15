Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:  

Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) : This company which operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.22 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Euroseas Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Bespoke Capital Acquisition (VWE - Free Report) : This company which is a wine producer with a direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Quote

Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68 compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Quote

StarTek (SRT - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet websites, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StarTek, Inc. Quote

StarTek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.07 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StarTek, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StarTek, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StarTek, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StarTek, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


StarTek, Inc. (SRT) - free report >>

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) - free report >>

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-staples transportation