Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) : This company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Design Systems’s shares gained 18.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Keysight Technologies (KEYS - Free Report) : This company which provides electronic design and test instrumentation systems, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Keysight Technologie’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main’s shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
